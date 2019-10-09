Tim Kelly is officially a West Coast Eagle.

But the gun midfielder hasn’t come cheap!

Geelong has landed picks 14, 24 and 37 in the upcoming draft from the Eagles, as well as their first pick next year.

The Cats have sent Kelly, pick 57 and their third round pick in 2020 back in return.

Essendon got involved in the deal, using its picks 37 and 52 to get picks 33 and 57 back.

Kelly played 48 games in his two seasons at GMHBA Stadium. He was runner up in the Cats best & fairest in both years, was named in the 2019 All Australian team and ran fifth in the Brownlow Medal this year.