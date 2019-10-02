3AW
Tim Kelly requests trade to West Coast Eagles

2 mins ago
Tim Kelly wants to play for West Coast.

The Geelong midfielder, who became an outright star of the AFL this year, has officially requested a trade back to Western Australia.

He tried to move home to Western Australia this time last year, but the Cats held firm.

Kelly is out-of-contract, but the Eagles will have to satisfy Geelong at the trade table to get a deal done.

The Cats said they would explore “all options” when it came to a deal.

