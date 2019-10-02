Tim Kelly requests trade to West Coast Eagles

Tim Kelly wants to play for West Coast.

The Geelong midfielder, who became an outright star of the AFL this year, has officially requested a trade back to Western Australia.

He tried to move home to Western Australia this time last year, but the Cats held firm.

Kelly is out-of-contract, but the Eagles will have to satisfy Geelong at the trade table to get a deal done.

The Cats said they would explore “all options” when it came to a deal.