Tim Lane clashes with Colin Carter over his report on Tasmanian football
Tim Lane has gone head-to-head with Colin Carter over his report into Tasmanian football.
Carter’s report found there was a strong case for a Tasmanian AFL/AFLW team but says relocating an existing team or setting up a “joint venture” with a Victorian club would be more sustainable than adding a 19th franchise.
Tim Lane said that wouldn’t be satisfactory.
He also fired up over claims in the report Tasmanians were losing interest in the game.
“I found that to be a gross distortion of reality,” Tim Lane said.
A fiery debate ensued.
