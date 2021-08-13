3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tim Lane clashes with Colin Carter over his report on Tasmanian football

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Tim Lane clashes with Colin Carter over his report on Tasmanian football

Tim Lane has gone head-to-head with Colin Carter over his report into Tasmanian football.

Carter’s report found there was a strong case for a Tasmanian AFL/AFLW team but says relocating an existing team or setting up a “joint venture” with a Victorian club would be more sustainable than adding a 19th franchise.

Tim Lane said that wouldn’t be satisfactory.

He also fired up over claims in the report Tasmanians were losing interest in the game.

“I found that to be a gross distortion of reality,” Tim Lane said.

A fiery debate ensued.

Press PLAY below to hear the exchange on 3AW Football!

Background image: Getty Images

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332