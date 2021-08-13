Tim Lane clashes with Colin Carter over his report on Tasmanian football

Tim Lane has gone head-to-head with Colin Carter over his report into Tasmanian football.

Carter’s report found there was a strong case for a Tasmanian AFL/AFLW team but says relocating an existing team or setting up a “joint venture” with a Victorian club would be more sustainable than adding a 19th franchise.

Tim Lane said that wouldn’t be satisfactory.

He also fired up over claims in the report Tasmanians were losing interest in the game.

“I found that to be a gross distortion of reality,” Tim Lane said.

A fiery debate ensued.

Background image: Getty Images