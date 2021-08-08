3AW
Toby Greene cops two-game ban for hit on Patrick Dangerfield

3 hours ago
Article image for Toby Greene cops two-game ban for hit on Patrick Dangerfield

Toby Greene has copped a two-game ban for a high fend-off on Patrick Dangerfield that saw the Geelong star taken to hospital with a bruised larynx.

The Giants have already declared they’ll challenge the ban.

Speaking on 3AW Football before the suspension was handed out, Greene was optimistic he’d be given the all clear.

“I was just trying to fend him off,” Greene said.

The GWS star described the clash as a “football incident” and cited previous incidents, including one involving Dangerfield in last year’s grand final, as precedent for him being given the all-clear.

Press PLAY below to hear Toby Greene’s thoughts on the clash

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

