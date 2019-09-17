Toby Greene FAILS to get suspension overturned

Toby Greene has failed in his bid to get his one-game ban overturned and will miss Saturday’s preliminary final against Collingwood.

Greene was suspended for making “unreasonable” contact with Lachie Neale’s “eye region” in Saturday night’s thrilling semi-final.

He challenged, but the suspension was upheld.

Lachie Neale was phoned to give evidence.

The Brisbane star said he recalled feeling contact to his face around his nose, but that his “eyes were fine”.

That didn’t sway the tribunal.

It’s a huge blow for GWS as they look to book a spot in an AFL grand final for the first time this weekend.