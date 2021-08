Toby Greene’s suspension stands.

He will miss Friday night’s crucial clash with Richmond.

Greene successfully managed to get the two-game ban downgraded to one-match earlier this week.

But GWS was unable to get that downgraded again on appeal on Thursday night.

Greene was suspended after he caught Patrick Dangerfield high while fending off the Geelong star last weekend.

