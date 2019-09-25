Toby Greene’s mum reveals the ‘devastating’ family tragedy the GWS star has endured this year

The mother of GWS star Toby Greene has revealed a family tragedy has weighed heavily on her son’s shoulders over the past few months.

In an emotional interview on 3AW Drive, Kate Greene explained the impact of Toby’s cousin, Finley, taking his own life in June.

He was only 20.

“(It) was, as you can imagine, devastating for our family,” Kate Greene told 3AW’s Nick McCallum.

“I had to ring up Toby in Sydney and tell him what happened and he just drove straight to the airport in his shorts and thongs and jumped on the first plane to come home.

“Since that, we’re just picking up the pieces.”

Ms Greene tearfully explained how close Toby was with his cousins.

“My three boys and my sister’s two boys have grown up together, they’re very close family and now one of them isn’t going to be there on Saturday,” she said.

Ms Greene said her son will dedicate his game to his cousin if the Giants manage to upset the Tigers on Saturday.

“If they get the win Toby would like to dedicate his game to Finley,” she said.

“To my sister and to her other son, and her husband John, it will mean the world.

“I hope for Finley’s sake the Giants get the win.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

Press PLAY below for the emotional interview

Image: Mark Metcalfe / Stringer