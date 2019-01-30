‘Today’s my day’: Brave Tyler Fishlock’s latest cancer win

Brave teenager Tyler Fishlock has fought off cancer for a third time.

The latest instance of cancer was in the 16-year-old’s fibula.

That came after Tyler, 16, lost both eyes with a rare cancer at just three-years-old.

He beat the odds again in 2014, surviving aggressive chemotherapy and surgery.

Tyler’s mother Georgette broke the good news to Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings today after meeting with his oncologist.

“There is not one bit of cancer in our son’s body,” she said.

“He’s cancer-free and back in remission again.

“He’s loving life. He’s starting VCAL today — Year 11, I can’t believe it.

“I dropped him off … he had the biggest smile on his face and his words to me were ‘Today’s my day, I’m taking back my life.’

“I had a bit of a cry.”

