Tom Elliott addresses AFL hopeful’s controversial draft request

Tom Elliott says AFL hopeful Archie Perkins should be applauded for his honesty ahead of the AFL draft.

The young midfielder from Brighton Grammar has publicly admitted he doesn’t want to leave Victoria and has told interstate clubs he’d prefer they didn’t draft him.

It’s stirred up a hornets’ nest in footy circles, with some going as far as accusing the 18-year-old of draft tampering.

Tom Elliott doesn’t have an issue with what Perkins said.

“I think he should be applauded for his honesty,” the 3AW Drive host said.

Dozens of young men will have their sporting dream realised on Wednesday night when they’re selected by AFL clubs.

Tom Elliott got the latest on who is likely to be drafted by each club from AFL.com.au’s Cal Twomey.

He also provided an insight into how clubs have navigated the lack of junior football played this year due to COVID-19.

