Tom Elliott addresses the attack on the Premier’s electoral office

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Tom Elliott has strongly condemned the vandal attack on Daniel Andrews’ electoral office.

“I get that a lot of you are angry at Daniel Andrews and his government’s mishandling of this crisis, but we don’t want a society where we resort to destruction and violence,” the 3AW Drive host said.

Click PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s comments on 3AW

