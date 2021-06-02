3AW
Tom Elliott and the ‘reality’ of the latest lockdown extension

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott and the ‘reality’ of the latest lockdown extension

Tom Elliott says Victorians have every right to be angry after the state government extended the state’s fourth lockdown.

In fact, he can’t understand if you aren’t.

“If you are not yet angry with our state government – and I cannot believe there are people out there who aren’t – but if you aren’t, you should be,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

He says Victoria has been let down and badly.

Press PLAY below to hear Tom’s passionate editorial

Picture by Getty iStock

