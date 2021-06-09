Tom Elliott clashes with councillor over lockdown motion

Tom Elliott has clashed with the Deputy Mayor of Stonnington Council after a motion advocating for the lockdown to end “as soon as possible” to help small business was shot down.

Melina Sehr said it was “not their role to criticise government”.

The same council has previously declared a climate emergency.

“All businesses and residents in Stonnington are frustrated we’re going through another lockdown, but undermining public confidence in the health system is not the answer,” Melina Sehr said on 3AW Drive.

But that logic didn’t wash with Tom Elliott.

