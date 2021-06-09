3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Tom Elliott clashes with councillor..

Tom Elliott clashes with councillor over lockdown motion

4 hours ago
council watch
Article image for Tom Elliott clashes with councillor over lockdown motion

Tom Elliott has clashed with the Deputy Mayor of Stonnington Council after a motion advocating for the lockdown to end “as soon as possible” to help small business was shot down.

Melina Sehr said it was “not their role to criticise government”.

The same council has previously declared a climate emergency.

“All businesses and residents in Stonnington are frustrated we’re going through another lockdown, but undermining public confidence in the health system is not the answer,” Melina Sehr said on 3AW Drive.

But that logic didn’t wash with Tom Elliott.

Press PLAY below to hear their fiery debate

council watch
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332