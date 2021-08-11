3AW
Tom Elliott has a question for Martin Foley

10 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says Victorians have every reason to be confused by the government’s travel exemptions after a mother-of-two battling cancer was unable to get her fully vaccinated mother into Melbourne from NSW to take care of her children.

Health Minister Martin Foley was asked about the heartbreaking situation and said people “should not make the automatic assumption” their bid for an exemption would be approved.

“I understand how every case is seen to be pressing for those families, but I’m sorry to have to say that the vast majority of cases won’t be approved and people should not make the automatic assumption that no matter how valid they believe their case to be, that it will be approved,” Mr Foley said.

But Tom Elliott said the system was hardly consistent.

“Well, Mr Foley, what does it take?” the 3AW Drive host said.

“How can you sit there and be part of a government that says it’s OK for an AFL footballer’s family to cross borders to understandably be together, yet Georgie Hudson, who has got serious breast cancer and is going through chemotherapy, who has to explain to her two kids why her hair is going to fall out, why her fully vaccinated mother cannot travel from Sydney to Melbourne to help take care of her daughter.

“I’m not saying for a moment we let everybody across the border, I hear that, I do.

“But if we’re going to have exemptions… how can you grant an exemption to a footballer’s family and say that’s fine, but not grant an exemption to a mum-of-two suffering from cancer.

“I just don’t understand it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s passionate plea

Tom Elliott
News
