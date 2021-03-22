Tom Elliott has a question for Melbourne supporters

Tom Elliott has questioned whether Melbourne “deserves” to play at the MCG while there are crowd caps in place in Victoria.

It comes after just 21,365 people turned up to the Demons’ first round clash with Fremantle in near perfect conditions on Saturday afternoon.

Melbourne fans haven’t been able to watch their club at the MCG since August 2019, yet the Demons failed to register even half of the allowed 50,000 fans.

Conversely, Essendon and Hawthorn were forced to play under a cap of 28,961 at Marvel Stadium.

“They could have easily got 50,000 at the ‘G,” Tom Elliott said on Monday.

“If you are a Dees supporter … why don’t you go to the football?

“If they can’t be bothered turning up, then don’t give them games at the MCG.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to go to games.”

