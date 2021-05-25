3AW
Tom Elliott makes some candid COVID-19 reflections amid latest outbreak

20 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Victoria could be about to pay the price for its COVID-19 complacency, says Tom Elliott.

The 3AW Drive host said low check-in compliance, vaccine hesitancy and contact-tracing failures were all likely to make the latest outbreak worse.

And, given the events of last year, he can’t understand why.

“Lockdowns and COVID, in general, hit Victoria harder than any other state,” the 3AW Drive host said on Tuesday.

“We should have the best system, the toughest rules, the most honest and best compliance, but we don’t.

“If we had compulsory check-in at supermarkets which, by the way, is what they have interstate, then we wouldn’t have had this stuff up between the Woolworths at Epping and Woolworths at Epping North.

“People don’t bother checking in at cafés or gyms, it’s optional to check-in at the supermarket, or Bunnings, but most people don’t do it – why isn’t it made compulsory?

“People are told they have to wear masks on public transport but at best, 50 per cent and probably as few as one-third actually bother.

“Also, why aren’t people getting vaccinated?

“We are not getting vaccinated in sufficient numbers.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom’s editorial

News
