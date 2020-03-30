Tom Elliott reacts to government’s monster ‘economic lifeline’ package

Tom Elliott has welcomed the federal government’s monstrous $130 billion economic lifeline package, unveiled on Monday.

But the 3AW Drive host has warned Australians it will have unprecedented economic implications for the future.

“I think it’ll be worth it, but it is going to cost a bomb,” Tom Elliott said.

“It is going to increase government debt to levels we have quite literally have never seen before.

“But we have to get through the next six to 12 months, we can’t even worry about the longer term.”

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry told 3AW Drive it was “delighted” with the package.

“It keeps the employee connected to the business,” chief executive Paul Guerra said.

Click PLAY below to hear Tom and Scott Haywood on 3AW Drive

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive