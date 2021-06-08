3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott reacts to the latest ‘Delta’ variant development

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott reacts to the latest ‘Delta’ variant development

Genomic sequencing has linked the ‘Delta’ COVID-19 outbreak in West Melbourne to Melbourne’s hotel quarantine program.

“Surprise, surprise, surprise,” Tom Elliott said in response to the developments on Tuesday.

The 3AW Drive host said it again highlighted why Victoria needed to stop bringing in international arrivals until a purpose-built quarantine facility was constructed.

“We cannot keep bringing planeloads of people in from high-risk countries, sticking them in hotel quarantine and hoping for the best,” he said.

“It’s only got to go wrong once and bang, we are in lockdown again.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom’s editorial

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332