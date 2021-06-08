Tom Elliott reacts to the latest ‘Delta’ variant development

Genomic sequencing has linked the ‘Delta’ COVID-19 outbreak in West Melbourne to Melbourne’s hotel quarantine program.

“Surprise, surprise, surprise,” Tom Elliott said in response to the developments on Tuesday.

The 3AW Drive host said it again highlighted why Victoria needed to stop bringing in international arrivals until a purpose-built quarantine facility was constructed.

“We cannot keep bringing planeloads of people in from high-risk countries, sticking them in hotel quarantine and hoping for the best,” he said.

“It’s only got to go wrong once and bang, we are in lockdown again.”

