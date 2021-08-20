3AW
Tom Elliott reacts to the Premier’s dressing down of Victorians

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says Daniel Andrews is fighting “last year’s battle” by trying to eliminate COVID-19 from the community.

It comes as the Premier delivered another dressing down to Victorians on Friday for not following lockdown rules.

Tom Elliott said it was “understandable” some people were finding it tougher to stay-at-home than they had previously.

“People are over it,” the 3AW Drive host said on Friday.

“They are sick of it.

“Our patience is being tested and found wanting.

“Kids are complaining, people are feeling financial pressure, wherever you look there is that much misery associated with lockdown.

“The problem is we were told last year that if we did this, if we went through almost four months being shut inside our homes, we’d emerge from the other side and everything would be better – there would be a reward for our efforts.

“The problem now is the reward is more lockdowns.”

