Tom Elliott responds to Josh Frydenberg’s advice to those unhappy with their bank…

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has urged Australians to “ask for a better deal” if they’re not happy with their bank or “look elsewhere”.

But Tom Elliott says it’s not that simple.

“Thank you for the advice, Mr Frydenberg,” the 3AW Drive host said on Monday.

“I did that very thing with my own bank, last year, and it took about nine months.

“It was like pulling teeth.

“The amount of paperwork I had to do…

“It is not easy to shop between the banks.

“It is not easy to ‘just get a better deal’.

“I know, because I’ve done it.”

