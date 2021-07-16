Tom Elliott responds to ‘ludicrous’ claim from Daniel Andrews

Tom Elliott says it’s “ludicrous” for Daniel Andrews to suggest the AFL doesn’t get advanced warning about impending lockdowns.

He doesn’t have an issue with it, but the 3AW Drive host said the evidence over the past 18 months showed the AFL clearly knew about what was happening before the general public.

The Premier said any suggestion the AFL was told about the lockdown before it came into effect on Thursday night was wrong.

“So it’s a complete coincidence the Richmond football club got on a plane and flew up to the Gold Coast?” Tom Elliott asked on Friday.

“Look, I’m not one to be cynical about these things and love the fact that footy somehow manages to push through all of this, I think we need it, but to suggest the AFL does not get advanced notice is ludicrous in the extreme.”

