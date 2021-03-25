Tom Elliott responds to ‘one of the dumbest’ political decisions he’s seen

Tom Elliott’s plea to the acting premier has been ignored.

James Merlino announced on Thursday that Victoria would resume taking international arrivals in hotel quarantine next month.

“I think it’s one of the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW.

“Why take the risk?

“Remember, if the disease does get out again, this government will have no choice, because that’s what it does, but to drop the hammer and stick us back into lockdown.

“It’s what they will do.”

The 3AW Drive host says he feels sorry for Victorians stuck overseas, but maintains the state government should pay other states to take returned travellers.

