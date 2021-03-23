Tom Elliott’s plea to the acting premier

Tom Elliott has welcomed the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria.

But he says he’s worried the state government is about to make another big mistake.

The acting premier, James Merlino, said the government would have an announcement to make later this week regarding the resumption of international arrivals and hotel quarantine in Victoria.

“All I can say to you, James Merlino, is don’t do it,” Tom Elliott said.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why