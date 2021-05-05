3AW
Tom Elliott rips into the City of Yarra over ‘stupid’ policy

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has ripped into the City of Yarra over a “stupid thought bubble” that would see new gas connections banned in the council.

“They seem to think electricity is just this miraculous clean source of energy that just appears out of nowhere – it doesn’t,” the 3AW Drive host said on Wednesday.

“Right now, we can’t generate anywhere nearly enough renewable electricity in this state for our existing needs.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom’s scathing editorial in full

Tom Elliott
