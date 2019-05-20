Tom Elliott says Carlton has hit ‘rock bottom’ after GWS thrashing

Tom Elliott says the Carlton footy club has hit “rock bottom” and that supporters deserve answers.

The Blues were flogged by 93 points on Sunday and sit on the bottom of the AFL ladder after nine rounds.

The 3AW Drive host said he was “just a Carlton member who’s frustrated”.

He called on president Mark LoGiudice to offer an explanation.

“When will Mark LoGiudice talk to us Carlton supporters?” he said.

