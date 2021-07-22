3AW
Tom Elliott says there is a ‘travesty’ happening right now in Victorian schools

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says he fears for the future of those students who’ve had their education constantly interrupted by COVID-19 lockdowns.

“The reality is we are sacrificing the future of young people by preventing them from going to school,” Tom Elliott said on Thursday.

“It’s a travesty.”

The 3AW Drive host spoke with Jack Norris, the school captain at Kyabram P-12 College, about the issues students were facing.

It comes amid calls for this year’s VCE class to be given special consideration due to the constant interruptions.

And it’s fair to say Jack left an impression on both Tom and the 3AW Drive audience!

There’s no way I could have spoken that well on the radio when I was 17!

Press PLAY below to hear Tom speak with Jack Norris

