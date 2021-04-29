3AW
Tom Elliott says there’s two reasons why the Victorian government’s quarantine plan is ‘very ambitious’

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott says there’s two reasons why the Victorian government’s quarantine plan is ‘very ambitious’

Tom Elliott has questioned whether the Victorian government’s latest quarantine proposal is realistic.

“It’s a very ambitious proposal,” the 3AW Drive host said on Thursday.

“And it’s ambitious for two reasons.

“One, they want the federal government to pay for it.

“And secondly, they say they can design and build a 500 room – to be expanded to 3000 room – quarantine hub in just eight months.

“Is that even possible?

“I wish them all the best, but the idea that something could be planned, built and ready to go by Christmas … I’ve just never seen a building project take such a short time.”

Press PLAY to hear Tom Elliott’s editorial

But Rebecca Casson, Chief Executive of Master Builders Association of Victoria, said it wasn’t impossible.

“Look, we have every faith that it could be (built in that time),” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear her explanation

