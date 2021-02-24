3AW
Tom Elliott says two recent COVID-19 vaccine issues need addressing from health authorities

54 seconds ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has called for greater transparency from health authorities when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

The 3AW Drive host said two recent examples would only dent public confidence in the vaccination, which Tom Elliott says he will get.

Firstly, he says the public needs to know how and why two people in Queensland were given overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Secondly, he wants to know why the TGA has directed medical centres to not advertise which of the two vaccines they’re administering.

“We don’t need these doubts,” Tom Elliott said.

“These things make people uneasy and we don’t need that.”

Tom Elliott
News
