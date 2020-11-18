3AW
Tom Elliott says Victoria must close the South Australian border and now

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says Victoria must shut the border to South Australia and now.

It comes as the state goes into a hard lockdown following the emergence of a COVID-19 cluster.

Victoria’s border remains open to South Australians.

“We cannot go through another lockdown in Victoria,” Tom Elliott said on Wednesday.

“We cannot risk this.”

Oddly, Victorians still cannot visit South Australia, despite 18 consecutive days of zero new cases.

Tom Elliott
News
