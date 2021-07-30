3AW
Tom Elliott shares his thoughts on Alastair Clarkson’s shock Hawthorn exit

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says he can’t understand why Hawthorn is moving on legendary coach Alastair Clarkson.

The four-time premiership coach had initially agreed to finish his contract before handing over the reins to Sam Mitchell in 2023.

But Caroline Wilson and Sam McClure are reporting that won’t be the case.

Hawthorn is expected to explain the situation shortly.

Speaking on 3AW, Tom Elliott said the whole succession plan made little sense, given Clarkson’s coaching record.

“I don’t understand why Hawthorn is doing this,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear his thoughts on the matter

