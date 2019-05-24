Tom Elliott slams ‘death cult’ climate protest 

Tom Elliott has slammed a CBD climate change demonstration, organised by group Extinction Rebellion, dubbing the protest a “death cult.”

Thousands of activists staged a mass “die in”, laying ‘dead’ on the road on the corner of Bourke Street and Swanston Street this afternoon.

“There are kids as young as eight years old, who should be at school, who are saying things like ‘well what’s the point in going to school? The planet is about to end in just a few short years.”

“It is scaring the hell out of children by telling them something which is not true,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“What a message to give to young kids: Your lives are worthless. You won’t be able to do anything because the world is going to end.”

Lulu Valentine, one of the organisers of the demonstration, told Tom Elliott the protest had three objectives:

To call on governments to tell the truth about the effects of climate change To urge governments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025 To establish a randomly selected people’s assembly to make decisions on climate issues.

