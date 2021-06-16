3AW
Tom Elliott urges James Merlino to make lockdown guarantee

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
3AW Drive presenter Tom Elliott has urged stand-in Premier James Merlino to guarantee there will be no more lockdowns if we reach a certain vaccination rate.

Restrictions will be eased from 11:59pm Thursdsay night, three weeks after the “circuit breaker lockdown” was announced.

“I’d like the guarantee at some stage in the future there won’t be anymore lockdowns, I really would,” he said on 3AW Drive.

“Just say once two thirds of adults are vaccinated … let’s just agree that there won’t be any further lockdowns.

“That is a way you could improved business confidence in the state.”

Click PLAY to hear the full editorial below

