Tom Elliott’s advice to parents in wake of Christchurch massacre

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Police say they are desperately trying to remove disturbing vision on social media of the Christchurch mosque massacre.

It’s believed the shooter live streamed his attack on the internet.

Tom Elliott described the vision as “horrific”.

His advice for parents was simple.

“Don’t let them watch it,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott sought advice from psychologist Simon Kinsella.

He was asked whether the footage should be used by news services.

“Absolutely not,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain why

