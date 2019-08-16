Tom Harley says he contacted Essendon after news of Daniher meeting emerged

Sydney chief Tom Harley has revealed he felt compelled to contact Essendon after news emerged he’d met with Joe Daniher.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Harley said there was “nothing” sinister with him meeting the star Bomber.

Harley and Daniher have known each other since Daniher was coming through the AIS and Harley was a coach.

Harley said he wasn’t sure how news of the catch-up at his home became public.

“I was outside for possibly seven seconds,” Harley said with a laugh.

While he “sat comfortably” with the intentions of the meeting, Harley admits he felt he needed to contact Bombers officials to clear the air about having one of their players at his Sydney home.

“I did feel compelled to give Xavier (Campbell) a call,” Harley said.

