Tom Lynch admits Grand Final appearance ‘feels like a dream’

Richmond forward says the prospect of playing in a Grand Final next week ‘feels like a dream’.

Lynch kicked a game-high five goals against Geelong in Richmond’s 19-point win preliminary final win on Friday night.

He told 3AW Football it was always a childhood dream to play on the last Saturday in September.

“Every kid when they grow up wants to play at the MCG,” he said.

“Obviously growing up down here and going to the MCG, it feels like more than a dream than a reality and it’s amazing to come here and be in a (Grand Final) next week.”

Lynch admitted he originally expected Mark Blicavs to be his direct opponent on Friday night, rather than Harry Taylor.

“I probably thought he was going to come to me even if he played on the wing last week,” he said.

“We thought it could potentially be him but we didn’t know if Taylor would swing forward but we weren’t entirely sure how it would look.”

