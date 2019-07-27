Tom Lynch says teammates’ comment on former side was ‘unfair’

Star Tigers recruit Tom Lynch admits Alex Rance’s pre-season comments about his former side were unfair.

Rance said Lynch “had a lot to learn” in his early stages as a Richmond player, choosing to blame Gold Coast Suns for his lack of development back in March.

The 26-year-old starred on Friday night, booting five goals in Richmond’s thumping 32-point win over Collingwood at the MCG on Friday night.

It was their fifth win in a row.

“I think what Alex was sort of seeing, to be honest I just had got back out there doing competitive stuff (in March) and I was all over the shop,” Lynch said about Rance’s comments in March.

“He was probably viewing that as a product of the Gold Coast and it was more I was just trying to work my way back into footy.

“I had a bit of a laugh with him about it, I think it was an off the cuff comment and he didn’t think too much about it.”

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images