Tom Morris isn’t expecting any surprises when West Coast names Shannon Hurn’s replacement as captain

Luke Shuey is almost certain to replace Shannon Hurn as captain of the West Coast Eagles, according to Tom Morris.

Hurn, who led the Eagles to the 2018 premiership, has opted to step aside.

And it’s Shuey who’s in the box seat to get the nod.

“He’d be $1.01 to take over,” Morris said on Sportsday.

Morris and Gerard Healy reflected on Hurn’s successful stint as captain on Wednesday night.

