Tom Morris lists his three winners and losers of the trade period

Tom Morris says West Coast, Hawthorn and Geelong were the three big winners of the AFL trade period.

“It’s just like a regular season, isn’t it?” the Sportsday newsbreaker said.

Morris says Carlton, Adelaide and Sydney would like their time again.

But it was his opinion of St Kilda, who has been widely praised as one of the big winners, that sparked debate.

“I think they were good, but it’s a convenient story line,” Morris said.

“They’re not top three, for me.

“I think St Kilda’s trade period has been overrated.”

