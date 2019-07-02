Tom Morris responds to Twitter abuse from Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan

Tom Morris has responded to being called a “leech” on social media by Jesse Hogan.

The Sportsday newsbreaker was the subject of abuse at the weekend from the Fremantle forward, who clearly isn’t a fan.

Hogan deleted the posts about an hour after he posted them.

“I’m not losing any sleep about it,” Tom Morris said on 3AW.

He did, however, correct the Freo forward’s claim he used information while working at Melbourne to “get a leg up” in his career.

