Tom Morris reveals hilarious details behind THAT newspaper whisper

Newsbreaker Tom Morris has come clean on a whisper concerning him which was published in the Herald Sun on Friday.

He told 3AW Football that after hearing star Collingwood forward Jordan de Goey was off overseas for treatment on a hamstring injury, he was determined to doorstop him at Melbourne Airport.

Much to his surprise, his girlfriend decided to come with him.

“On Fox Sports we broke the story that Jordan de Goey is going to Germany and I thought that I’m going to go the airport,” he explained.

“He’s got a 9:15pm flight to Dubai and then to Munich, I said to my girlfriend that I’m doing this and she said ‘I want to come, it’s an adventure’.

“We waited for two-and-a-half-hours and he must have gone through the back entrance and we didn’t see him.

“All she wanted on the way back is a McFlurry from McDonalds.”

