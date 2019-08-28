3AW
Tom Morris says Eddie Betts has NOT been delisted

58 mins ago
Eddie Betts has reportedly played his last game at Adelaide according to radio station 5AA.

Tom Morris told 3AW he has spoken with Adelaide Football Manager Brett Burton, who was shocked to see the reports and says “Eddie Betts has not been delisted and will not be delisted”.

The Gold Coast Suns have previously expressed their interest in the AFL legend.

“I believe the Suns are still bullish with the idea of being able to lure him,” said Fox Footy’s Tom Morris.

 

 

