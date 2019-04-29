Tony Jones explains why AFL clubs should ban their players from using social media

Tony Jones says AFL clubs should tell players to shut down their social media accounts.

It comes after yet another case of disgusting abuse online.

Jones said it was no coincidence the league had such a significant issue with mental health problems.

“I just think those two issues are intertwined,” Jones said on 3AW Mornings.

“I firmly believe the time has come for the clubs to say to their players – shut down your social media accounts.”

Jones himself was the target of abuse online while he worked on the Australian Open coverage.

He hasn’t been on Twitter since.

“I was told it wasn’t pretty,” he said.

Jones said he felt better for not spending as much time online.

“I’m down to Instagram now and that’s probably going to go in the near future, as well,” he said.

Neil Mitchell agreed the abuse was unacceptable but said it was impossible to ban players from using it.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings