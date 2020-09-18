Tony Jones says Sherrin exemption sends ‘the worst possible message’

Yesterday, the Rumour File broke the news that Sherrin has been granted an exemption by the Victorian Government to produce footballs for the 2020 AFL finals series.

Veteran sports reporter Tony Jones has slammed the decision, which he says sends “the worst possible message”.

“Why is it that the AFL need a specific football for the finals series?,” he questioned.

“We’ve been going through a period for most of this year where we’ve had to make do.

“We had to make do with toilet paper that wasn’t actually toilet paper.

“Yet for some reason if you’re the AFL and you want … a special logo or something on the ball for the finals that might keep the sponsors happy, then there’s an exemption.

“That’s nothing against the Sherrin people, good on you, you’ve been given a free kick … but I desperately feel for those other businesses sitting back at the moment wondering how the hell they’re going to survive this.”

