Tony Jones says the AFL has the chance to make a ‘bold call’ in face of coronavirus

6 hours ago
Football Featured

Leading sports journalist Tony Jones says the AFL would be “going against the grain” in world sport if it pushes on with the season.

TJ told Neil Mitchell the league had the chance to make a “bold call” before the season begins.

“The AFL has the opportunity now to make a bold call from the outset,” he said.

“It’s the start of the season.

“I think if they were to play Round 1 and then suspended it, well, what was the point?”

At this stage, the league says it plans to play Round 1, as fixtured, without crowds.

