Tony Shaw addresses Collingwood’s controversial trade period

Tony Shaw says a salary cap squeeze is clearly the reason behind key Collingwood players being traded to other clubs this week.

Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi have all departed for draft picks, leaving many Magpie fans irate.

Treloar and Stephenson have openly admitted they did not want to leave the Pies.

“Let’s not kid ourselves,” the 1990 premiership captain told Neil Mitchell.

“They’ve got problems with the salary cap and they make decisions based on what might happen in two years’ time.

“Somebody has stuffed up with the numbers.”

He said any criticism levelled at Nathan Buckley was misguided, saying the coach wasn’t an “accountant” and didn’t deal with player contracts.

