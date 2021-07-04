3AW
Tony Shaw: ‘Decisions need to be made for the rest of the season’

33 seconds ago
Former Collingwood Captain Tony Shaw says too much was left to too few as the Pies fell 9 points short of St Kilda on Sunday.

Despite trailing by as much as 43 points the Pies managed a spirited final quarter comeback which Shaw described as ‘papering over the cracks.’

During the match, Shaw was critical of his former club.

“I hope Graham Wright is sitting in the coaches’ box today, to kick one goal in one half of football is not good enough for the whole organisation,” he told 3AW Football.

“They need to make some decisions on what they want for the rest of the year.”

Shaw also implored the Pies to start looking to the future.

“What needs to be asked of Harvey now in this role is, what are we trying to achieve with these players for the rest of the season… I don’t care if we don’t win as we aren’t going to play finals but what I want to see is the future,” he told 3AW Football.

“We know there is going to be a board challenge, we (Collingwood) need this quicker now. We need to get settled so we can get to the draft … it has got to happen, it just can’t go to the end of the year with this rabble how it’s going.”

