Tony Shaw on Nathan Buckley’s Collingwood legacy (and what the club needs next)

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Tony Shaw on Nathan Buckley’s Collingwood legacy (and what the club needs next)

The man who Nathan Buckley first referenced in his press conference when stepping down as Collingwood coach has paid tribute to his former teammate and star player.

Tony Shaw, who was Nathan Buckley’s first captain and later coached him and appointed Buckley captain himself, told 3AW the Pies had a huge hole to fill.

“This is probably one of the biggest decisions Collingwood has had to make in a long time,” Shaw said.

He also shared his views on what needs to happen next.

“I don’t fall into that trap of getting a big name (to replace Buckley), just because they’re a big name,” Shaw said on 3AW.

Press PLAY below to hear Shawry’s tribute and insight

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
