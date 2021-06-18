Tony Shaw reveals he was approached by Jeff Browne

Collingwood legend Tony Shaw has revealed he was approached by Jeff Browne to work “in the background” as part of his push to overthrow the current board.

It comes as Browne released a scathing statement on Friday on the performance of the current board, and recommitted his push to run his own ticket.

Shaw said he received a call from Browne during the week.

“He said we’d love to have you in the background, as a Collingwood person (we) could ring to see where you think the club’s going,” he said on 3AW Football.

“Nothing to do with the board, only because of my relationship with Collingwood, and what I’ve been saying to Mick for a month which is we need to hurry up.”

