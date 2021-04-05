Tony Shaw’s floating fixture idea

Tony Shaw has floated a fixture change that would help make the build up to the finals each year as “exciting” as possible.

Debate continues to rage about whether the AFL should return to announcing all 23 rounds, venues, times and dates before each season starts, or stick with the “floating” fixture that’s been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The positive of a floating fixture is it allows the league to schedule “better” games in “better” timeslots.

The criticism from some fans is that it makes it hard to plan attendance.

Tony Shaw says the AFL should strike a balance between the two.

He says the league should lock in the fixture up to the point where every club has played each other once.

The final rounds should then be designated at a later date.

“You want to make it the most exciting possible build up to finals,” Shaw said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW