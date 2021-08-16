‘Too many cases’: Melbourne’s lockdown tightened and extended

Melbourne’s lockdown will be extended by another two weeks, and tougher restrictions will apply from 11.59pm tonight.

Announcing the changes, Premier Daniel Andrews said Victoria’s performance “is not good news”.

“We see too many cases. We see too many mystery cases,” he said.

The lockdown is now scheduled to end at 11.59pm on September 2.

A curfew will apply daily from 9pm until 5am.

While the new restrictions don’t commence until 11.59pm tonight, Melburnians are being asked to respect the curfew at 9pm tonight.

Playgrounds, basketball hoops, skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment will be closed from 11.59pm.

Removing masks to drink alcoholic beverages in public will no longer be permitted.

At construction sites, staffing must reduce to 25 per cent or five workers on site, whichever is higher.

Worker permits will be required for people leaving the home for authorised work from 11.59pm on Tuesday. Authorised workers will be required to carry the permits, certified by their employer, while travelling to and from work, and while working.

Higher education students who are on the authorised provider list will also need to carry permits.

