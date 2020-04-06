‘Too much power’: Tom Elliott calls for rethink of COVID-19 police powers

Tom Elliott has called for a rethink of the powers granted to police to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3AW Drive host says the powers granted to police extend too far and it’s becoming a problem.

“The police forces … they’ve been given a tonne of power. Combine all of that with a whole lot of rules which are contradictory, incomplete, and not clearly understood, and the police have too much power,” he said.

His comments come after a 17-year-old learner driver was yesterday fined more than $1600 by a member of Victoria Police after she was pulled over while driving with her mother.

“I find this absolutely astonishing,” Tom said.

“There’s that much information out there which is contradictory.

“The state government says you are allowed to go out to shop, to go to work, to exercise, and for education.

“I would have thought learning to drive is a form of education!”

The 3AW Drive host said he acknowledges the need for social distancing rules, but greater clarity about what is and is not allowed is desperately needed.

“If you want people to buy into this and if you want people to obey the rules, the rules have to be fair, they have to be clear, and they have to be properly enforced by the police.

“I hope that at Victoria Police they are having a think about this.

“I think, firstly, the fine needs to be rescinded, and secondly, and more importantly, the police need to rethink their roles.”

